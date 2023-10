Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Lane Brown.

Lane Brown is the prime example of a very responsible young man. He is always prepared and ready for class and is always in active learning mode. If he is absent, he always takes responsibility to get caught up when he returns. We are very blessed to have Lane in class. Way to go, Lane!