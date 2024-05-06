WhatsHappening: Women Veterans invited for tea, painting and connection

(Riverton, WY) — The Riverton VA Clinic invites all women Veterans in the area to a tea

ceremony and painting event May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Volunteers of America, located at 105 North Broadway St. in Riverton.

Tea ceremonies are founded upon the reverence of the beautiful in the daily routine of life, so Veterans will be able to experience stillness as VA staff serve tea, then take part in a brief gratitude practice. Following the tea ceremony, attendees will transition into a painting project, where they can choose the paint medium and let their creativity flow.

This is one of multiple events for women Veterans around Wyoming. Organizers say the activities have one primary goal—connection.

“The purpose of this activity is to create meaningful connections with the other female Veterans in the area,” said Misti Bybee, the Women Veterans Program manager. “This will create an opportunity for them to experience a pause from the busyness of life.”

VA enrollment is not required and Women Veterans who are interested in attending are

encouraged to RSVP by contacting Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712 or [email protected].

Other locations for the tea and painting event include Cody and Jackson, Wyoming. There is also a “Coffee Meetup” in Lander, “Pizza Meetup” in Casper and “Backyard Games” in Sheridan. For details on these events, go to www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/stories.