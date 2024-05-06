Cooler temperatures, high winds, scattered showers for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a trough of low pressure and strong Pacific cold fronts swept through the area last night, which will result in cooler temperatures, scattered snow showers and windy conditions for today, May 6, and the next couple of days as well.

Lipson added that conditions will be cloudy today and tonight, with west/northwest winds that may gust up to 50+ mph.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that snow is possible for the higher elevations and to the west.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and Jeffrey City in the 40’s, and the South Pass area down to 35 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR