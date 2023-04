Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Halie Adams.

Mr. Star says, ” Halie is a shining star in 5th grade. She is eager to try new things and gives her best effort in every challenge she faces. Her excellent attitude, compassion for others, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge epitomize the Rendezvous spirit. Halie certainly has a bright future ahead.”