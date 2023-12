Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Easton Marynowski.

Easton Marynowski has a heart of gold. His care and concern for his classmates is always present. He notices if someone is not having a good day and tries to cheer them up. We can always count on him for a smile and a kind word! Way to go, Easton. Always stay this way. It will take you so far!