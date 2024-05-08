April 14 homicide victim died from gunshot wound, Coroner reports

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner released the public docket yesterday, May 7, for the victim of the reported April 14 homicide that occurred south of Fort Washakie.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Utahnna BearComesOut (aka Tillman),

The manner of death was listed as a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

In the days following the incident, the FBI Denver Office was able to confirm that they were investigating a homicide that occurred on Highway 287 south of Fort Washakie, at about 9:30 p.m. on April 14.

The Denver Office stated that a suspect had been detained at the time, and that any additional information about the suspect and possible charges would come from the US Attorney’s Office.

The US Attorney’s Office was unable to respond to an information/update request by today’s publication, but County 10 will provide additional information on the case as it becomes available.