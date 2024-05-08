Sandlot Sluggers: A week one recap from Riverton Little League baseball

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Little League baseball began their season last week, and continue to fight some tough weather conditions with 21 games scheduled this week.

To begin the season, the H&R Block Dodgers notched a victory over the Benchmark Dental Red Sox in the “major league”.

In the minors, the H&R Block Angels picked up a W over the Wild West Powersports Cardinals. The Home Source Blue Jays also started the year with a victory over the Cardinals. Coach Pitch and Tee-Ball leagues also began play last week, but do not keep official score.

Majors-

Benchmark Dental Red Sox | 0-1

Boysen Builders Giants | 0-0

H&R Block Dodger | 1-0

Quick Set Rockies | 0-0

Minors –

Gales Carpet Angels | 1-1

Home Source Blue Jays | 1-0

Olson Auto Body Rockies | 0-0

Summit Sheet Metal Marlins | 1-0

Wild West Powersports Cardinals | 0-2

*If you’re involved with youth sports across Fremont County, we’d love help covering your teams. Please e-mail us: [email protected]

Check out some great photos submitted by Riverton Little League!

Coach Pitch Plains Floor & Window team meeting…

Minors Kelly Kummer sliding into home and Pitcher Jace Scott at home…

Keagan Bourquin up to bat and loving baseball!

Coach Pitch Quick Set Team before the game!

Derek Gonsalez #2, warming up as catcher

Broox Larsen as pitcher

Tyler Larsen as coach!

Coach pitch State Farm sliding into home plate!

Youngsters ready to go!