    Leadership Fremont County raising awareness about ‘huge’ local need for additional foster families

    Katie Roenigk
    This year's Leadership Fremont County class attended a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday to raise awareness about the need for more local foster parents. h/t Carol Harper

    This year’s Leadership Fremont County cohort has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness about the need for more local foster parents.

    There are currently about 46 children in foster care in Fremont County, LFC class member Megan Sims told the Riverton City Council during a meeting this week –  but there are only about 25 homes available locally for foster placement.

    “There’s a huge need,” Sims said, citing a presentation the LFC class received from the Department of Family Services this year. “We truly believe that children are our future, and we want to spark some interest. … That’s all we’re here to do.”

    So far, she said, five people have expressed interest in becoming foster parents as a result of LFC’s efforts.

    Others interested in becoming foster parents can call DFS at 332-4038 for more information.

    Proclamation

    Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock read a proclamation Tuesday identifying May 2024 as National Foster Care Month in Riverton.

    h/t City of Riverton

    He also encouraged local residents to “look into the opportunity to be foster parents,” reiterating that “foster kids are some of the most vulnerable members of our community, and we have a lot of children that are in need.”

    Hancock read to other proclamations Tuesday as well, for National Building Safety Month and National Public Works Week.

    For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

