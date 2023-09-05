Reclassification enrollment numbers released; Chiefs can be playoff eligible for football starting next fall

(Fremont County, WY) – In April, County 10 reported a new format of how classifications were going to be set up. The format is a threshold that the school would have to have to be either in a high or lower class. The WHSAA has released its new enrollment numbers and this will place schools based on student population and number and classifications reported by Wyoming-football.com. Small changes were expected but the amount of schools in each school will remain similar except 1A where two schools have been shut down.
With the new numbers, the real change for Fremont County will come with St. Stephens moving down to 1A for all sports. Riverton will move up to 4A for the rest of their sports. Both of these don’t include football as they will remain in the current format on the number of schools in each class.
For Fremont County, one team will see a change for football. However, they are not moving into a new classification.
Football is not affected by this reclassification with the new format, but the new number will see changes. Those effects are Wyoming Indian and the Class 3A for Fremont County in particular. However, with the new reclassification number, there will be some changes. Wyoming Indian will now be eligible for the postseason as their enrollment numbers meet the number threshold required to play 9-man football. The Chiefs are considered a 2A team but have elected to play 1A 9-Man making them ineligible for post-season play.
The 3A ranks according to Wyoming-football.com will see Torrington make the leap to 3A with Worland dropping down to 2A. For as far east as they are, it will be expected that Torrington will be in the 3A East which would see Lander and Riverton play the Blazers next season. Teams can still opt up or down. If teams elect to opt down, then they are ineligible for the playoffs. Worland can stay in 3A if they elect to, this remains to be seen. If they do, the 3A conference would get interesting and have a 4A scenario next year with an odd number of schools.
A look at classifications for the 24-25 school year. These will be the classifications for the next two years. Conferences will be set by each school. This is expected to come out later in the year.
4A 15 Schools
- Kelly Walsh 2,035
- Natrona County 1,886
- Cheyenne East 1.748
- Rock Springs 1,548
- Cheyenne Central 1.416
- Campbell County 1,354
- Cheyenne South 1,331
- Thunder Basin 1,297
- Sheridan 1,140
- Laramie 1,127
- Star Valley 919
- Jackson 916
- Evanston 827
- Green River 776
- Riverton 763
3A 16 Schools
- Cody 630
- Lander 592
- Powell 558
- Douglas 510
- Rawlins 455
- Torrington 356
- Buffalo 352
- Pinedale 349
- Worland 343
- Wheatland 263
- Lovell 239
- Mountain View 238
- Lyman 237
- Newcastle 234
- Burns 224
- Glenrock 215
2A 14 Schools
- Thermopolis 192
- Kemmerer 188
- Tongue River 165
- Big Horn 147
- Big Piney 145
- Wyoming Indian 138
- Greybull 138
- Pine Bluffs 132
- Shoshoni 130
- Sundance 127
- Rocky Mountain 127
- Ft. Washakie 121
- Wright 119
- Wind River 117
- Arapahoe Charter 107
1A 22 Schools
- Lingle Ft-Laramie 100
- Saratoga 98
- St. Stephens 92
- Lusk 85
- Southeast 82
- Upton 77
- Riverside 76
- Cokeville 65
- Burlington 65
- Hanna 64
- Guernsey 63
- Midwest 61
- Little Snake River 578
- Dubois 54
- Farson-Eden 54
- Hulett 43
- Ten Sleep 40
- Encampment 34
- Rock River 34
- Kaycee 31
- Meeteetse 30
- Arvada-Clearmont 26