Reclassification enrollment numbers released; Chiefs can be playoff eligible for football starting next fall

(Fremont County, WY) – In April, County 10 reported a new format of how classifications were going to be set up. The format is a threshold that the school would have to have to be either in a high or lower class. The WHSAA has released its new enrollment numbers and this will place schools based on student population and number and classifications reported by Wyoming-football.com. Small changes were expected but the amount of schools in each school will remain similar except 1A where two schools have been shut down.

With the new numbers, the real change for Fremont County will come with St. Stephens moving down to 1A for all sports. Riverton will move up to 4A for the rest of their sports. Both of these don’t include football as they will remain in the current format on the number of schools in each class.

For Fremont County, one team will see a change for football. However, they are not moving into a new classification.

Advertisement

Football is not affected by this reclassification with the new format, but the new number will see changes. Those effects are Wyoming Indian and the Class 3A for Fremont County in particular. However, with the new reclassification number, there will be some changes. Wyoming Indian will now be eligible for the postseason as their enrollment numbers meet the number threshold required to play 9-man football. The Chiefs are considered a 2A team but have elected to play 1A 9-Man making them ineligible for post-season play.

The 3A ranks according to Wyoming-football.com will see Torrington make the leap to 3A with Worland dropping down to 2A. For as far east as they are, it will be expected that Torrington will be in the 3A East which would see Lander and Riverton play the Blazers next season. Teams can still opt up or down. If teams elect to opt down, then they are ineligible for the playoffs. Worland can stay in 3A if they elect to, this remains to be seen. If they do, the 3A conference would get interesting and have a 4A scenario next year with an odd number of schools.

A look at classifications for the 24-25 school year. These will be the classifications for the next two years. Conferences will be set by each school. This is expected to come out later in the year.

4A 15 Schools

Advertisement

Kelly Walsh 2,035

Natrona County 1,886

Cheyenne East 1.748

Rock Springs 1,548

Cheyenne Central 1.416

Campbell County 1,354

Cheyenne South 1,331

Thunder Basin 1,297

Sheridan 1,140

Laramie 1,127

Star Valley 919

Jackson 916

Evanston 827

Green River 776

Riverton 763

3A 16 Schools

Cody 630

Lander 592

Powell 558

Douglas 510

Rawlins 455

Torrington 356

Buffalo 352

Pinedale 349

Worland 343

Wheatland 263

Lovell 239

Mountain View 238

Lyman 237

Newcastle 234

Burns 224

Glenrock 215

2A 14 Schools

Thermopolis 192

Kemmerer 188

Tongue River 165

Big Horn 147

Big Piney 145

Wyoming Indian 138

Greybull 138

Pine Bluffs 132

Shoshoni 130

Sundance 127

Rocky Mountain 127

Ft. Washakie 121

Wright 119

Wind River 117

Arapahoe Charter 107

1A 22 Schools

Advertisement

Lingle Ft-Laramie 100

Saratoga 98

St. Stephens 92

Lusk 85

Southeast 82

Upton 77

Riverside 76

Cokeville 65

Burlington 65

Hanna 64

Guernsey 63

Midwest 61

Little Snake River 578

Dubois 54

Farson-Eden 54

Hulett 43

Ten Sleep 40

Encampment 34

Rock River 34

Kaycee 31

Meeteetse 30

Arvada-Clearmont 26