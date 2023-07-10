Recent deaths: Whiteplume, Rees, Treadway Jr, Hutchinson, Hart, Underwood, Cozzens, Wanstall, Aragon

Funeral services for Ronald “Ronnie” Leo Whiteplume will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with interment to follow at the Whiteplume Cemetery. A Prayer Service will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with a wake to follow. Mr. Whiteplume passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Great Falls, Montana. He was currently living in Cut Bank, Montana but previously resided in Ethete, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

A Celebration of Life for David Allen Rees, 45, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Lander City Park Lions Shelter. David passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Fremont County, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Jason Eric “Baby J” Treadway, Jr., 25, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. A Celebration of Jason’s life will be held, Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Riverton Elk’s Club starting at noon. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Funeral services for Burton Darrell Hutchinson, III, age 46, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 7, 2023 at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow at 1315 South Federal #36, Riverton, WY. Mr. Hutchinson passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for lifelong Dubois resident, Alice Hart will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Headwaters Community Center in Dubois, Wyoming. Interment will follow at the Dubois Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois Senior Center or the Dubois Humane Society in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY. Mrs. Hart passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home in Dubois, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Amelia Ann Underwood, 78, of Ethete, Wyoming died on July 2, 2023 at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ethete. Intermittent will be at Yellocalf Cemetary. Visitation and wake will begin at 6:00 PM, Friday, July 7, 2023 at her residence at 252 Mill Creek Road in Ethete. A rosary will begin at 7:00 PM during the wake. To view full obituary, click here.

Bret Allen Cozzens, 64, of Lander died on July 2, 2023, in Lander, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (653 Cascade St., Lander, WY 82520). To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Gordon Edward Wanstall of Kinnear, WY passed away opn July 6, 2023 at Morning Star Care Center. An all night wake will be held at 7:00 PM, July 10, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, July 11, 2023 at Great Plains Hall with interment at Friday Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Eugenia “Gina” Marie Aragon, 44, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on July 5, 2023 at Sage West HealthCare Riverton, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. St. Stephen’s, Wyoming. A rosary will be held at 7 PM, Sunday, July 9, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at her residence 118 Sagebrush Drive, Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.