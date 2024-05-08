Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Gustavo Najera

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Gustavo Najera is Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week!

Gustavo, a 10h grader at ACHS, is the son of Elder and Adelle Najera. A former Falcon Legend at Arapahoe Middle School, Gustavo has been a student at ACHS for the entirety of his high school career and is an accomplished student in both academics and attendance. “Gustavo has really improved in his academic work this year, and is quickly turning himself into a top-shelf student. He is focused in the classroom, and contributes positively to the overall school environment” writes a nominating teacher. He is active in the school district’s Food Distribution program as well!

Advertisement

When he’s not in school, Gustavo enjoys playing NBA 2K, shooting hoops, and the great outdoors through hunting and fishing. After high school he plans to pursue a career in construction, and is considering attending Wind River Job Corps to gain training in the field. Great job, Gustavo, keep up the good work!