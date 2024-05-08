Who has the Best in the 10 Margarita?

The County 10 ‘Best in the 10: Margarita’ contest is rollin’ through Fremont County showcasing delicious handcrafted margaritas from local bartenders! Cast your vote at each stop along the Margarita Trail and champion your chosen creation. From the bustling bars downtown to the cozy hideaways tucked in the corners, the Margarita Trail awaits. Sample, savor, and decide as you embark on this ongoing quest for the perfect margarita.

Check out the contest page here and vote for the Best Margarita in the 10! More Margaritas are still being added so be sure to check back:)

Thank you to the local businesses for participating in this fun new series. We’re excited to show off all the great businesses in Fremont County and we can’t wait to bring you more contests in the future!

We hope you enjoy the tasty creations, and always remember to have a designated driver!