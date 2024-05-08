In loving memory, Vincent Warren Spilde

Vincent Warren Spilde was born on the family farm, to Orlando (Len) B. Spilde and Ruth Mary Welch in Willow Lake S.D., on April 14th, 1939. He joined two older brothers and one sister.

He was raised on the farm until he was in high school, when the family moved to Watertown S.D. Vince always said that the farm was the best way of growing up. He attended Watertown High School. This is where he met his future wife, Sharron Krause. After his junior year in high school, he joined the U.S. Navy from 1960-1962. He served on the USS Hornet, and was stationed in Long Beach CA. He traveled overseas to Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, Guam, and other countries. Serving on the Hornet, and in the Navy was a privilege for him. He got to visit the Hornet in 2015, as it has become a museum docked in San Fransisco Bay.

Upon returning from the Navy, Vince relocated to Rapid City, SD, and married Sharron in 1962. They were married for 55 years, until her death in 2017. He also started working for Safeway in 1962. This job took the family to many towns in S.D. and Wyoming. He was with the company for 41 years, eventually retiring in Lander, WY. After retirement, he served on the Senior Center Board and Architectural Committee. He was always up for a good card game, and other games with friends and family. He also loved visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vince was also up for any adventure, especially camping, which he did most of his life.

Vince is survived by four children. Jill Clark and husband Brian of Lander, Brenda Sudweeks and husband Michael of Farmington, UT, Julie Rohrbacher and husband Brett of Lander, and son Michael of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is also survived by his special friend Eloise Smith Dahl of Lander and so many wonderful friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents of Lander, Brother Jack Spilde of Eau Claire Wisconsin, Sister Shirley Kaiser of Lander, and Brother Robert Spilde of Rapid City. Also, his faithful companion Tiffy.

One grandson, Tripp Schultz of SLC, UT following him in death on Dec. 18th, 2023

Cremation has taken place, and the Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, May 10, 2024, in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be mailed directly to The Lander Senior Center 205 10th St. Lander, WY. 82520.

