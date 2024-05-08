MOU, approvals, resignations and more came before the Commissioners on May 7

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7. Below is a recap.

The Board accepted the resignations of Jeremy Crews and Tom Herret from the Fremont County Museum with term expiration dates of June 30, 2025.

The Board approved the donation of the little log cabin on the Major property to Brent Major, grandson of Wayne Major, who sold the property to Fremont County.

The contract between the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and Fremont County Clerk’s Office was approved, setting forth terms by which the County shall utilize funding to purchase, install, and configure a photo ID badge system for the identification and security of election staff and election judges at vote centers on Election Day.

The Board approved capital revolving fund purchases for the ISS Department for eight copiers totaling $51,512 for various County offices.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs assignment of right-of-way, with Board of Fremont County Commissioners for 17 Mile Road was approved.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of Fremont County Commissioners and Scion Health D/B/A Sage West Health Care was approved to minimize air transport of non-emergent patients between facilities by maintaining one ground ambulance for ground transports to health care facilities outside of Fremont County.

A Federal Highway Administration Federal Lands Highway Agreement was approved, modifying the period of performance from August 15, 2022, to December 31, 2024, for the Horse Creek Road Rehabilitation Project.

An approach/access application was approved for Vincent Miller for Gabes Road.

Renewal of a Bureau of Land Management temporary use permit was approved for staging area, or temporary work areas, for the contractors use to store equipment and materials during removal of existing snow fence in Atlantic City.

An application to the Bureau of Land Management was approved to blade a new section of road from an existing road off Muskrat Road to the row of the Rails to Trails.

A grant agreement between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $10,000 setting terms for the County Health Officer to provide additional support to the Public Health Nursing Office in relation to public health preparedness and response.

A grant agreement between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Fremont County was approved in the amount of $112,000 setting forth terms to develop public health emergency preparedness and response capability through the implementation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Preparedness capabilities.

The entire Commissioners’ meeting can be watched here.