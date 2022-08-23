Recent deaths: Warner, Johnson

Funeral services for Jerry M. Warner, 73, will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, August 26 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Mumme officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Riverton Elks Lodge. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran School in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St. Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

Jeanne René Johnson, formerly of Concordia, Missouri, passed away at the Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis, Wyoming on August 14, 2022. The family will receive friends at Jack’s house south of Concordia on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:30 am followed graveside service in Higginsville City Cemetery at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Fine, the pastor from the First Baptist Church in Higginsville officiating. To view full obituary, click here.