Boys & Girls Club Riverton to host breakfast celebrating youth

(Riverton, WY) – The Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is hosting the 4th Annual Award & Recognition Breakfast honoring Mary Jo & Lorenzo Chouinard on Tuesday, April 30th. The event will take place in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and is a fundraiser to support impactful programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton.

In addition to honoring the Chouinards, the event will feature keynote speaker Kevin Hines. Kevin is one of only 36 people to ever survive a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge. He will share his inspiring story of survival, and his work to advocate for mental health services across the world. Kevin Hines (h/t BGCCW)

Immediately after the Breakfast event, Kevin will be participating in a public Q&A panel at the Inter-Tribal Building at Central Wyoming College in room 116. As well as his speaking engagements, there will be a free screening of Kevin’s movie “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” on Friday, April 26th at Barry Cinema’s Acme Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.

h/t BGCCW

The breakfast celebrates the impact that the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is making in the lives of youth. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton.

For more information, please visit bgccw.org/our-events.