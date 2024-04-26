Boys & Girls Club Riverton to host breakfast celebrating youth

(Riverton, WY) – The Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is hosting the 4th Annual Award & Recognition Breakfast honoring Mary Jo & Lorenzo Chouinard on Tuesday, April 30th. The event will take place in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and is a fundraiser to support impactful programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton.
In addition to honoring the Chouinards, the event will feature keynote speaker Kevin Hines. Kevin is one of only 36 people to ever survive a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge. He will share his inspiring story of survival, and his work to advocate for mental health services across the world.
Immediately after the Breakfast event, Kevin will be participating in a public Q&A panel at the Inter-Tribal Building at Central Wyoming College in room 116. As well as his speaking engagements, there will be a free screening of Kevin’s movie “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” on Friday, April 26th at Barry Cinema’s Acme Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The breakfast celebrates the impact that the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is making in the lives of youth. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton.
For more information, please visit bgccw.org/our-events.