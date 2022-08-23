Jeanne René Johnson, formerly of Concordia, Missouri, passed away at the Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis, Wyoming on August 14, 2022.

Jeanne was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and D. Kathleen Johnson. Jeanne was born on May 15, 1958, in Holton, Kansas. She lived on ranches in Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, a dairy in California and a farm south of Concordia during her childhood.

Growing up in agriculture, Jeanne loved all animals and showed livestock in 4-H, enjoyed riding her horse and especially loved her Persian cat and miniature poodle. Jeanne had a big heart and was always looking after the kittens and puppies on the family farm.

Jeanne graduated from Concordia High School and lived and worked in the area for many years. Jeanne loved family vacations to visit relatives in Colorado and all the family get togethers over the years in Missouri, especially the yearly family reunion in Higginsville City Park.

Jeanne eventually moved to Warrensburg, Missouri where she met her closest friend and companion in life Roger Paul Ramsey. Jeanne’s and Roger’s time together was too short as he was unfortunately taken away by a sudden illness.

During Jeanne’s time in Warrensburg she liked to volunteer at the Missouri Veteran’s Home. Jeanne started writing poetry at an early age and continued throughout her life. Jeanne, with the help of her brother Jack, put together a couple of books of poems she compiled over the years. Jeanne eventually moved to Lander, Wyoming where she lived for a few years before moving to Thermopolis.

Jeanne was active in the New Hope Christian Church in Lander and had many friends in the area. Jeanne experienced adversity in life and found it difficult to communicate with others at times due to speech problems caused by dystonia.

Jeanne is survived by her brothers Jack (Debra) Johnson of Concordia, Missouri and Jay (Cheyenne) Johnson of Lander, Wyoming, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Jeanne had a warm, caring heart and great love for all animals. Jeanne will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends at Jack’s house south of Concordia on Saturday, August 27, 2022 @ 11:30 am followed graveside service in Higginsville City Cemetery at 2:00 pm with Dr. Greg Fine, the pastor from the First Baptist Church in Higginsville officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the FABRY Support & Information Group (FSIG) – Fabry.org

