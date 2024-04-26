More

    Willow Creek Elementary student of the week: Samuel Arthur

    Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

    Our Willow Creek Elementary Student of the Week is Samuel Arthur.

    “First and foremost, Sam is always working hard on anything he is asked to do and with a growth mindset. He helps others, picks up after himself and his peers without being asked and he is patient with his friends. Sam is kind hearted with kind words and actions–always having a smile on his face and a fantastic attitude. Sam is a wonderful student, always laughing or smiling and such a joy to have in class. Overall, Sam is a phenomenal student to have at Willow and I can’t wait to see where life takes this polite, accountable hard working, and safe kid. We love Sam!”

