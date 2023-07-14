Recent deaths: Tuttle, Shaw, Turner, Ransom

Mandi M. Tuttle, 41, of Riverton passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The family will have services at a later date.

Chuck Shaw, 42, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Riverton. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in the family plot.

Clara F. (Avery)Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

Advertisement

Wayne Ransom, 81, went to meet his Lord & Savior December 31, 2022. Rebecca Caroline Ransom of Parker, Colorado, passed to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on February 8, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. A memorial service for Wayne and daugher, Rebecca, will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Riverton, Wyoming.