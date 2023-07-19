Recent deaths: Trumbull, Adams, Walters

Tyla Trumbull, 36, of Lander, Wyoming passed away at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming on Saturday, July 15, 2023. A wake will be held at 291 Plunket Road on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The funeral will be 9:00 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the C’Hair Residence. Burial will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

A Memorial service for Bonnie Lou Adams, 90, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a family gathering after the graveside service at the home of a special niece, Barbara George, 2 Sarah Dr., in Riverton. Bonnie passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Billings, Montana. To view full obituary, click here.

No local services will be held for Joseph S. Walters, 82, who passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.

