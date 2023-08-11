Recent Deaths: Standing Elk, Davis, Bryant

Funeral services for Michael Brian Standing Elk will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Friday Oldman Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with a wake to follow at Donita Standing Elk’s residence, #6 Thunder Lane in Ethete, Wyoming. Michael passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Arapahoe, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

Beatrice Ivy (Chandler) Davis passed away in Portland, OR in the early morning hours of Wednesday August 9, 2023, with her children and granddaughters by her side. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

Long-time Riverton resident, Sharon Ruth Bryant, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow internment at the Reach Foundation, 622 North 8th Steet West Riverton, WY. To view full obituary, please click here.

