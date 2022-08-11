Recent deaths: Shoyo, Ray, Cook

Our condolences to family and friends.

Angeletta J. Shoyo, 77, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, died on August 8, 2022 in the Morning Star Manor, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Her Funeral Service will be 10:00am, Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Roberts Episcopal Mission, Trout Creek Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Visitation will be in the same location the night before, 6:00pm – All Night with Wake Service at 7:000pm, August 11, 2022. Burial will follow the Funeral Service in the Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Longtime former Fremont County resident Clyde Ray passed away on August 9, 2022, at the age of 84, in Smyrna, Tennessee. In accordance with his wishes he has been cremated. Funeral services will be held at Bass Funeral Home, in Gordonsville, TN on August 17, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of gifts and donations the family asks individuals to share their best memories and view the full obituary of Clyde on his tribute page which can be found here.

Eileen Kay Cook, 77 passed unexpectedly on August 5, at her home in Pahrump, Nevada. Eileen was born on May 29th, 1945, in Battle Creek, Michigan. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.