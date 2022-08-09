Eileen Cook

Eileen Kay Cook, 77 passed unexpectedly on August 5, at her home in Pahrump, Nevada. Eileen was born on May 29th, 1945, in Battle Creek, Michigan, daughter of the late Melvin and Mary (Trick) Zinke. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis, daughters Stephanie (Karl) Ritter of Easton, PA, Becki (Jack) Brown of Normal, Illinois, son Dr. Matthew Cook, DVM of Pahrump, NV, sister Ann (Loren) McKinstry of Richland, Michigan, and 4 grandchildren.

Eileen raised her family in Bloomington/Normal Illinois and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed playing all types of games, excelling at artistic crafts, and creating culinary masterpieces. After raising her children, she attended Illinois State University earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology before working for State Farm Insurance in the Illinois Regional Office.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling the US and Canada in their RV for 5 years with Dennis before settling for 19 years as a snowbird in Lander, Wyoming.

A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.