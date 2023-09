Recent Deaths: Shakespeare, Crouch

Funeral services for Reginald Paul Shakespeare, 59, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall. Interment will follow at Shakespeare Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Bernita Cowboy’s residence, 458 Plunkett Road. Mr. Shakespeare passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 in Loveland, Colorado. To view full obituary, click here.

Betty Crouch, 97, a longtime resident of Topeka, Kansas and recently of Riverton, Wyoming to be close to family, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.