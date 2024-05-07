WhatsHappening: Women Veterans invited to coffee meetup

(Lander, WY) — The Riverton VA Clinic invites all women Veterans in the area to a coffee

meetup May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lander Vet Resource Center, located at 190 Custer Street (South 2nd and Custer St.)

Women Veterans often express finding it difficult to find and connect with each other, so the

Women Veterans Program Manager with the Sheridan VA Health Care System will be traveling the state facilitating meetup opportunities. This get-together is for camaraderie and networking, so no VA enrollment is necessary … it’s just a chance for these Veterans to meet other women warriors in the Lander area.

RSVP is requested for planning purposes, by May 14. Please contact Brianna Cunningham at 307-675-3712 or by email at [email protected].

Other locations for the tea and painting event include Cody and Jackson, Wyoming. There is also a “Pizza Meetup” in Casper and “Backyard Games” in Sheridan. For details on these events, go to www.va.gov/sheridan-health-care/stories.