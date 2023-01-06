Recent deaths: Ridgely, Bell-Addison, Ransom, Rodewold, Griffin

Windy Rain Ridgely, 26, passed away in Fort Washakie on December 29, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Eagle Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Friday Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Agnes “Aggie” Bell-Addison, 44, of Riverton passed away in Riverton on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Heritage Center, Riverton Fair Grounds, starting at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Wayne Ransom, 81, went to meet his Lord & Savior December 31, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.

Linda Rodewold, 82, of Riverton passed away at her home on Monday, January 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Gary Griffin: July 4, 1937 – December 27, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.