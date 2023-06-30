Recent deaths: Perkins, Doggett, Venzor

Jay Dee Perkins of Lander, Wyo., passed away on June 2, 2023, at the age of 75. To view full obituary, click here.

Tommy Frank Doggett, 61, unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2023, in Lander, WY. He was born on December 15, 1961, to Mary “Alice” Doggett and Travis Alonzo Doggett in Beaumont, Texas. To view full obituary, click here.

Richard Kenneth Venzor II passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2023 in his home in Three Forks, Montana at the age of 60. To view full obituary, click here.

