In loving memory, Richard Kenneth Venzor II

Richard Kenneth Venzor II passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 23, 2023 in his home in Three Forks, Montana at the age of 60.

Richard is survived by his wife Fawn Venzor; his children, Colette Venzor, Dakota Venzor, Kirbie (Dustin) Despain, Nathaniel (Angela) Venzor, Abigail (Jeremiah) Ryan; his grandchildren: Noah, Emberly, and Story Despain; Taylor, AJ, and Hunter Venzor; and Taygen Nye. His mother, Kathryn Venzor and his sisters: Stephanie (Lawrence) Majdic, Stacie Byrd, Dawnita (Jamie) Martin and their families. He was preceded in death by his children Tony and AnnaDel Venzor, father Richard Venzor; sister Melanie Venzor; niece Claire Green; Grandparents: Antonio & Maria Rosana Vensor; Kenneth and Mildred Thompson; and nephew Rodney Michael Majdic.

Richard, nicknamed: Lil Richard, Richie, Rich, Beaner, Ears, Dad, Papa, Honey/Sweetheart, was born on May 4, 1963 in Lander, WY. He was the second child born to Kathryn (Hitch) and Richard Venzor and was a fierce protector of his sisters. He was known for his talent in auctioneering, tongue twisters, love of sweets (even though he wasn’t supposed to have them), and his genuine love for all. Richard grew up in Wyoming and attended St. Stephens for elementary school and transferred to Lander Valley High. From a very small age, Richard’s dad taught him how to be tough, resilient, and to persevere through the hard challenges. Because of this, Richard was an amazing athlete and participated in track, football, wrestling, and cross country. It was during his years as a Lander Valley Tiger that he met his soulmate, Fawn E Williams. They married in 1983 and together had 7 beautiful babies.

Advertisement

Richard supported his family with various jobs including Auctioneer Manager, working in the stock yards, Walmart employee, Challenger Pallet Employee, and as an Auctioneer/Sports Announcer. Everyone that knew Richard knew his love and talent was auctioneering and announcing. His passion was behind the microphone and he excelled at it. His ultimate dream was to win the Greater Midwest Auctioneer Contest in his black cowboy hat. He was taught how to live the cowboy way through his uncles and always wanted to be a cowboy. Richard attended the Auctioneer school in Billings, Montana and placed in the top 10 in the Greater Midwest Livestock Auctioneer Championship in 2003. It was in this competition that he received one of his favorite belt buckles that he always wore. Richard’s passion for his career set him apart from his peers because he valued relationships over profit. He loved getting to know the people and the animals he auctioned for and his loss has impacted our community.

After many missed family milestones chasing his dreams, Richard realized the importance of family. He made the decision to exit the livestock industry and took a job at Challenger Pallet that allowed him to maximize his family life. It was during this time that he was able to watch his children in sports and form bonds within his Three Forks Community. Richard’s voice (and teasing) is well known in the community as he was asked numerous times to announce sports games, auctions, and benefits.

Throughout his life Richard had a strong proclivity for spiritual truth. He was raised catholic and established a christian foundation that he carried throughout his life. His strong faith pushed him to want to serve in a greater capacity. Richard wanted to be a priest from a young age and served as an altar boy. Due to life circumstances, his closeness to organized religion faded but his spirituality remained. After 26 years of inquisitive questions, he was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2009. He served numerous callings including primary teacher, young men’s advisor, teacher’s quorum specialist, elders quorum counselor, and a nursery worker. Richard was loved and adored by his ward family.

The funeral for Richard Kenneth Venzor II will be held on Friday June 30, 2023 at 11:00 am. Following the service a lunch will be served. A public viewing will be held at 10:00 am in Three Forks, Montana at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 601 5th Ave E.

Advertisement