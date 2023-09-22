Recent Deaths: Olson, Stork

No services will be held for Evelyn Jean Olson, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Wind River Healthcare in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and Inurnment will be held at the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, Washington at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Graveside services for Richard “Dick” William Stork, 70, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 25, 2023 at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Big Horn Enterprises in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. Mr. Stork passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Thermopolis, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.