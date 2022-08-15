Recent deaths: Meeks, Hill

Our condolences to family and friends.

John Paul Meeks, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming. No services are planned. To view full obituary, click here.

Alta Faye Hill started her journey to the spirit world on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Wake services will take place 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Loydene Hill’s residence, 351 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY. Funeral Services will take place 12:00 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022, also at Loydene Hill’s residence. Burial will be at Wind Dancer Cemetery. Feast and giveaway will follow services at Rocky Mountain Hall. To view full obituary, click here.