Alta Faye Hill started her journey to the spirit world on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Wake services will take place 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Loydene Hill’s residence, 351 Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie, WY. Funeral Services will take place 12:00 pm Thursday, August 18, 2022, also at Loydene Hill’s residence. Burial will be at Wind Dancer Cemetery. Feast and giveaway will follow services at Rocky Mountain Hall.

Alta Faye Hill was born March 22, 1956, to Milton John “Eli” Hill and Luella “Ella” Pogoree Perry Hill in Lander, WY. Alta attended school at Ft. Washakie School, Lander Valley High School. She later attended Denver Metropolitan University, in Denver, CO. where she obtained her Certification in Nursing Assistant. She also attended Central Wyoming College, in Riverton, WY where she received her degree in Early Childhood Education.

She worked as a teacher at Fort Washakie Headstart and Fort Washakie School. For a short time she worked for Eastern Shoshone Enrollments. In her earlier years she lived in Denver, CO where she worked as a nurse’s aide at Denver Presbyterian Hospital.

She believed in her traditional ways and attended various sundances, was a member of the Native American church, and enjoyed attending powwows. Alta traveled to South Dakota numerous times with her aunt Mary Jane whom she was close with. She also was very close with her other aunt Joanna “Ina” Tillman. She loved to be around her sons and all her grandchildren.

She enjoyed going to sporting events to watch her grandchildren, nieces and nephews participate. She loved going to the casino and she loved her Denver Broncos. Alta loved being around all her family and she will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

She is survived by her two sons, Eligio “Leo” Hill and Wallace Jay Hill. Her brother Loydene (Denise) Hill, other brothers: Dave Perry, Irwin Pierre, Tilton Tillman, Lynn Tillman, Clifton Tillman, Milton (Cecile) Bianas, Billy (Tiffany) Velarde Jr., Tony Velarde, Cody Teichart, Neil, Elliott, Everett and Ernie McGill, Chester B. Friday III, Duane Cady Jr., Lee “Mo” Cady, Dexter Aoah Jr., Emery Aoah, John Bell and John Genereaux. Sisters: Sheryl Pandoah, Ileene Goggles, Angie McGill, Liz Salway, Lanell (Troy) Vonfeldt, Pam Friday, Marlo Friday, Jolynn & Cybil Thunderhawk, Annie Velarde, Amber Aoah, Thelma (Mel) Sather, Mary Kane, Lela Bell, Glenda Trosper, and Maude Fonseca. Grandchildren: Tristen Willow, WalksOn Rollin Hill, Milton John “Baby Eli” Hill, Elizabeth Potter, Kimimila “Bean” Hill, Emaleigha “Turtle” Hill, Wallace “Baby Jay” Hill Jr, Jace Jim, Zayin Hill, Jaeli Hill, Inila’Le Ware, Tommy, Aiden and Angel Trosper. Nieces: Leta (Truman) Trosper, Courtney Hill, Mary Hill, Neta Hill, Sammi Salway and MaCayla Tillman. Olivia Trosper. Nephews: William (Kianna) Hill, Bo Salway and Levi Salway. Aunts: Joanna “Ina” Tillman, Rose Wadda and Mary Jane Aoah. Her adopted sister Mary Rose Goggles, and her friend Rubena Hernandez.

Alta was preceded in death by her parents Eli and Ella Hill. Sisters: Minerva Rose Archuleta, Gina Whiteplume, Cleo Thunderhawk, Deanne Friday, Ruby McGill and Lawayne Ridley. Brothers: Fred Sheldon Hill, Hermus Hill, Virgil Hill, Ken Archuleta, Nieman Tillman, Vernon Tillman, Alfonse Perry, Avery Perry, Ricky Joe Perry, Dean Perry, Hermis Wallowingbull and Shawn Ridley. Grandparents: Benjamin & Effie Perry, Mary Hill, Louis Addison, Wilford Ballard and Willard Ballard. Uncles: Dexter Aoah Sr. and Gabriel Pierre, Aunts: Alice McGill, Nelda Aoah, Sara Aoah, Winona Genereaux, Orbana Cady, Faye Thayer, Alvina Pierre, Evelyn Perry, Stacia Pandoah & Sally Alverez. Nieces: Juanda Lynn Archuleta and Rikki Jo Harris, Nephews: Carlos Bianas, Hector Aoah, Aaron “Elmo” Perry, Jeremy Perry, Willis “Weasel” Mann, and Bradley Hill.

Our family is large, please accept our apology if we have not mentioned you in our time of grief.