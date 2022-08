Our condolences to family and friends,

Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney, 84 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sweet Surprises Gourmet, 221 A East Main Street, Riverton, WY from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. To view full obituary, click here.