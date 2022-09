Recent deaths: Major, Willow

Wayne Major, Jr passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Wind River Rehabilitation Center in Riverton. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at Davis Funeral Home with a viewing from 9:00-10:00 prior to the funeral services. To view full obituary, please click here.

Gilberta Helen Willow, NeieiiHii Nec Niibei, Singing Waterbird, 42, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, with her family beside her. Funeral Mass for Gilberta Willow will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen’s Mission. A wake will be Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:00 pm at her family home. Burial will be at St. Stephen’s Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, please click here.