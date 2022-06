Our condolences,

A Celebration of Life for Tamie Lee Jones, 52, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Riverton Elks Lodge. She passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home in Riverton, WY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wind River Dialysis in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.