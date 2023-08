Abigale “Abbi” Ibach, 25, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Fallon, Nevada. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 31,2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family would like everyone to wear their jeans and boots and be comfortable. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement