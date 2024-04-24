Recent Deaths: Hartman, Jorgenson, Fauth, Welsh, Samietz

Kenny Hartman passed away peacefully on April 18th, in Pinedale, Wyoming. In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the families suggest donations be made to the Sublette Center. The family will be honoring him privately. To view full obituary, click here.

Warren Bruce Jorgenson, 57, entered the spirit world April 14, 2024. To view full obituary, click here.

Grace Fauth (94) passed away on April 11,2024 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Lander. The Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sink Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520. Please mail memorial contributions directly to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 1101, Lander, WY 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement

Roberta Marie Welsh was born on September 29, 1938, to Bernard Douglas Welch and Irene Leetch in Millboro, South Dakota. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY 82520). To view full obituary, click here.

Gerry Samietz was born on July 10, 1931, to John Matiba and Lillian (Hill) Matiba in Superior, WY. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, the 22 of April, 2024 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.