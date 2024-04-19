In loving memory, Kenny Hartman

"I wish I had my paints." This was a regular saying from Kenny Hartman as he admired the beauty of nature. Kenny loved the mountains, hunting, and spending hours on the lake fishing. Kenny passed away peacefully on April 18th, in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Kenny, was born in Lander, WY to Raymond and Mary Hartman on July 16th, 1951. He was the youngest of four children. As a child, Kenny lived in Lander and Crowheart, where his family ran various businesses. He graduated from Lander Valley High School and soon after married Debra Widick. The two raised four daughters: Tana, Kari, Jennifer, and Kelli. While he loved his girls, he was regularly heard saying "spread out" in public to not let anyone know they all belonged to him.

Kenny spent many years in Wyoming and worked in the construction field. He had a special gift in understanding numbers, staying on budget and ensuring job completion. His work can be seen across the state. In his mid-years, he moved to New Mexico, Arizona and then to Texas, where he continued his work in construction; he was a valued asset.

Advertisement

In 2014, days short of his 63rd birthday, Kenny's life and independence were forever changed when he suffered a massive stroke, leaving him paralyzed on one side. Kenny spent months in the hospital and then moved back to Wyoming where he learned to walk again at Elk Horn Rehabilitation in Casper. With a desire to live to his fullest, he then transitioned to QLI in Omaha, where he learned independent living skills. In 2015, his girls moved him to Pinedale where he could enjoy the beauty of the mountains, see wildlife and keep his girls in line. His stubborn attitude and drive to do it “his way” allowed him to live independently for a few years. In 2020, he transitioned to the Sublette Center, where he was allowed to live as independently as possible, wearing shorts on winter days and driving his motorized wheelchair to the brewpub for a "cold one" regularly. While at the Sublette Center, when asked how he was, he would jokingly say, "It's just another day in Paradise." While he would have rather been in Texas or Mexico, Kenny was blessed with the love of many at the Sublette Center and took a particular fondness to Lara Hayward and Micaela Kirk, and took many opportunities to see his buddy, Molly Landers (clinic) when he could; these ladies embraced his personality and appreciated his character traits. They made his life as close to paradise as possible.

Kenny was supported endlessly by those who loved him through his final days. He is especially loved by his four daughters, Tana (Troy) Schatz of Cody, WY, Kari (Tony) Parker of Pensacola, FL, Jennifer (Andrew) Zook of Pinedale and Kelli (Sean) of Pinedale; and grandchildren Josh Schatz, Emily Garner, Tyler Willford, Gaige Zook, Madison Zook, Daxton Zook, Kolten (Annie Birth) Hansen, Kialee Hansen and Tucker Hansen and great-granddaughter, Skylar. Kenny was close to his ex-wife Debby, sister Joanne and cousin Clinton until his final days. He is survived by his daughters and their families, siblings Carol Laurich, Joanne Smith and Danny Hartman, cousins and those who became family at the Sublette Center.

Go enjoy a “cold one, dad”!

In honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the families suggest donations be made to the Sublette Center. The family will be honoring him privately.

Advertisement