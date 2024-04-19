In loving memory, Grace Fauth

Grace Fauth (94) passed away on April 11,2024 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. She was born April 21, 1929 on the family Farm in Oakland, Minnesota to George and Mary Lowry Nelson. She graduated from Austin Junior College and Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She married Paul Fauth Jr. in August 1950 at Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Minneapolis. They first moved to North East, PA. where Grace practiced home nursing for a number of patients. Two of their five children were born in North East with three more added after moving to Franklin, PA. They later moved to Latrobe and then Irwin. Each summer for over 30 years she volunteered as a nurse at Camp Lutherlyn in Prospect, PA. She was very active in Lutheran Church Women organizations and later served as children’s choir and bell choir directors. In 1988 when Paul retired from serving as pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran in Irwin, PA, they moved to Lander, Wyoming where they bought a house close to their son Daniel and his family. Grace then served on the church council and directed the bell choir and adult choir at Faith Lutheran Church. She was also an active member of Faith Lutheran’s Bazaar craft group.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, George and Russell, a sister and brother-in-law Mary and Del Ryland and 2 brothers-in-law, Warren Fauth, Duaine Giffin, and a sister-in-law, Edith Fauth. Surviving relatives are a sister, Fern Giffin (99), Grace and Paul’s children, David (Lynne) Fauth, Daniel (Camille) Fauth, Timothy, Philip (Yunee) Fauth, and Deborah (Kevin Sitter). Also surviving her are seven grandchildren, Laura (Kevin Stoffell), Samantha (Marcus Griffin), Dustin (Katie) Fauth, Lt. Col. Jennifer Fauth, Scout (Molly) Fauth, Callie Sitter, and Rachel (Chris Hooper). She has five great-grandchildren: Nathan, Zoe, Abby, Theodore, and Sydney. Her two favorite dogs Toogi and Ziggy will miss her very much.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hudson Funeral Home in Lander. The Celebration Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1600 Sink Canyon Road, Lander, WY 82520. Please mail memorial contributions directly to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 1101, Lander, WY 82520.