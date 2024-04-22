In loving memory, Warren Jorgenson

Warren Bruce Jorgenson, 57, entered the spirit world April 14, 2024.

A wake will be held at 7pm on Saturday, April 20th at 130 Bazil Drive, Ft. Washakie, WY.

Funeral Services will be at 10am on Sunday, April 21st at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, WY.

Burial will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery. A feast and giveaway will follow at Blue Sky Hall.

Warren was born November 12, 1966 in Lander, WY to Rose Marie Runsabove, Northern Cheyenne and Kenneth Jorgenson, Eastern Shoshone.

In his early years, Warren grew up in Ashland, Montana, and attended Ashland Public School and St. Labre. In his later teenage years, he moved to the Wind River Reservation and attended Wyoming Indian High School, eventually obtaining his GED. He then went on to United Tribes Technical College and Central Wyoming College, where he received his certification in Carpentry.

Warren J. was a rolling stone and called the Wind Rivers home. He had a deep love for his many relatives and wide circle of friends. He made a significant impact on the lives of many and cherished those relationships.

He is a descendant of Chief Little Wolf and Chief Wild Hog. He was a Sundancer, a carpenter, and worked on oil rigs.

Warren is survived by his mother, Rose Runsabove and Children: Antionette Jorgenson, Jonathan Jorgenson, Marlissa Burnett & TJ Brown, Victoria Jorgenson, Quentin Burnett & Sarah Reede, LynnLee Jorgenson, Cass & Torry Burson, Pete Jorgenson, and Vincent Wilson.

Grandchildren: Kenyon, Jeremy, Cory & EJ Enos; GreenLee Burnett, Shane Burson, Sha’Rome Friday, Pez McGowan, RedSky Wammers/Jorgenson, Jalissa Jorgenson, Me’Layah, Kilyn & Joey Aragon, Jr., Ka’Layah Burnett, Aaliyah, Ervin IV, Arylan, Alyncia Brown, Natavia Brady

Great grandchildren: River and Royal Engavo/Friday

Siblings: Toni Wick, Roger Dillard, Carol Costa, Vernissa Jorgenson; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, adopted family.

Advertisement

Relatives: Red Cherries, Posey, Jorgenson, St. Clair, Ferris, Surrell, Parker, Robinson, Chavez, Moss, Sitting Eagle, Crazy Mule, Revere, Costa, Little Bird, Hill

Preceded in death by father, Kenneth “Jerk” Jorgenson; Sons: Jeremy Jorgenson, Joshua Hurtado, Jeffery Parker; Daughter, Whitley Hill; Sisters: Marlissa Jorgenson, Toy Parker, Leah Jorgenson, Selena Surrell; Brothers: Lester Runsabove, Raymond Johns, Rodney Jorgenson II, James Jorgenson, Arvin Surrell, Blaine Posey; Grandparents: Maragrette Redcharries/Runsabove, Lloyd Runsabove, Rodney Jorgenson & Maude St. Clair, Uncles: Raymond Ferris, Wilford Ferris, Sr., Richard Ferris, Sr., Billy Runsabove, Leroy Runsabove, Cactus Runsabove, Darwin St. Clair, Sr., Arvin Jorgenson, Herman Ferris, Sr.; Aunts: Della Runsabove, Trita Jorgenson Friday, Virginia Hiwalker Ferris, Nola Posey

Warren held dear his many relatives and if we failed to mention anyone, we sincerely apologize.