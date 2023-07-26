Recent deaths: Goetz, Finlayson, Miller

William “Bill” Goetz, 85, of Billings, Montana passed away at The Legacy on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Finlayson, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. To view full obituary, click here.

Dennis Miller, 74, of Lander, Wyoming died on July 18, 2023 in the Thermopolis Rehab & Wellness Center. The Graveside Service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming. The Visitation will be held 9:00am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520. To view full obituary, click here.

