Recent deaths: Fischer, Venzor

After a valiant battle with cancer, Gary Fischer, 66, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. John’s Health in Jackson, Wyoming surrounded by his children and the love of his life. A Celebration of his life will be at 10 AM, August 5, 2023 at the home of his son, Ernie Fischer, 2287 Riverview Road in Riverton, Wyoming. Military honors will be accorded at 10:00 a.m. To view full obituary, click here.

Our mother, Kathryn “Hitch” Venzor, went home to Jesus on July 18, 2023. Funeral services will be held at the Catholic church on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 2:00pm. A Rosary Vigil will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 5:00pm. To view full obituary, click here.