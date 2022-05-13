Recent Deaths: Cressell, Brown Sr.

Our condolences,

Margaret “Marge” Cressell, 73, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A memorial service will be held late June or early July. To view full obituary, click here.

Martin James Brown Sr. passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Sage West hospital in Riverton, WY at the age of 78. A wake service will be held at his residence at 1546 Paintbrush Loop, Ft. Washakie, WY 82514 on Monday, May 16 at 6:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Indian Mission Catholic Church at 33 St Stephens Rd, St Stephens, WY 82524 on Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 A.M. A reception will be held at Eagle’s Hall in Saint Stephens, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.