Ronald Chapin, 80, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home, Monday, July 31, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Plainview Cemetery in Big Piney, Wyoming. A luncheon will follow the service at the Sublette County Pioneers Senior Center in Marbleton, 429 E. 1st Street. To view full obituary, please click here.

