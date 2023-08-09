Recent deaths: Benson, Komrs

Memorial services for Shirley Jean Benson will be at a later date. Cremation has already taken place as well as internment at Mountain View Cemetery. Mrs. Benson died on August 6th, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home. She was 86 years old. To view full obituary, please click here.

Reeda Komrs, 90, of Riverton passed away suddenly at Wyoming Medical Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Cornerstone Community Church, 402 South 7th Street, Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.