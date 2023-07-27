Recent deaths: Barajas, Seely

Funeral services for Juanita Barajas, 72, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 1:30 p.m., Saturday, until service time. She passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Sandra Seely, 59, of 15 Rabbits Foot Lane, Lander, Wyoming, died on July 20, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. A Visitation was held on Monday, July 24, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. To view full obituary, click here.