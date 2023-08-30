Recent Deaths: Aragon, Dice, Krassin, Lee

A Celebration of Life for Debbie Maddelein Aragon, 51, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Chandelle Event Center. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Nancy Amos Dice, 88, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at Tyler Cemetery. A prayer service will start at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe with an all-night wake to follow at her residence at 303 Left Hand Ditch Road Arapahoe, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Michael Frederick Krassin, 84, of Lander, WY, passed away on August 23, 2023 at Westward Heights Care Facility. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, September 1, 2023 at Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY. To view full obituary, click here.

Eldred Dennis Lee, JR AKA “Sonny, DJ, Eazy”, passed away on August 29, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ. A viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on September 30, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Chapel with his wife, son and brothers. A Celebration of life will be held on September 16, 2023 in Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.