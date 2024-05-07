Mark Your Calendars! 36th Annual Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Returns

The Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, a Green River tradition for 36 years, returns on June 7th and 8th. This year’s event promises classic rodeo action for the whole family.

Award-Winning Arena

The rodeo takes place at the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo grounds, recognized for its improvements in 2019. Watch professional rodeo athletes compete in crowd favorites like bronc riding, bull riding, and barrel racing.

Family-Friendly Entertainment

This event is a great opportunity to experience the Western way of life. Affordable ticket options make it accessible for families, with free admission for children 5 and under.

Competition for Aspiring Athletes

The rodeo is co-sanctioned by the WRA and offers a $11,000 prize purse. Entry for competitions opens on May 29th for a fee of $100 per event. Contact Wade Durham at (406) 581-7223 for more information.

Multiple Ticketing Options

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce, online here, or at the gate on the day of the event (cash or Venmo accepted).

Plan Your Visit

Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with events starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call (307) 872-0514.

Ticket Prices: