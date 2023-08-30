In loving memory, Eldred Dennis Lee, Jr

Eldred Dennis Lee, JR AKA “Sonny, DJ, Eazy”, passed away on August 29, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ. “Sonny,” was born in Riverton, Wyoming on September 17, 1980, to Eldred Dennis Lee, SR and Wilma Jean Brown in Riverton, Wyoming. A viewing will be held at 11:30 a.m. on September 30, 2023 at Heritage Funeral Chapel with his wife, son and brothers. A Celebration of life will be held on September 16, 2023 in Wyoming.

Sonny enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He married Karen on February 3, 2022 at Phoenix, AZ. He attended schools at St. Stephens, Wyoming and Riverside Indian School, Oklahoma. He was a house manager and counselor at Shalom-Motherland Sobriety Living. His sense of humor and love will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Karen Lee, son Daeshaun Lee (Emily), granddaughter Sage, sister Dena Lee, Precious Lee, Stephanie Brown and Melody Lee (Levi), brother Preston Lee and David Brown, JR, nieces Marlayna Haukaas, Kiyana Haukaas, Gorgeous Lee, Koala Lee and Jamie Brown. Nephews Milo Haukaas, Kobe Williams and Killian aka Sonnyboy and his aunt Ramona “Lou” Oldman. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Oldman, Addison, Brown and Lee family.

Proceeded in death by great grandmother Dorthy Brown and great grandfather Joseph Brown, grandmother Flossie Brown, grandmother Mary Lee, grandfather Albert Lee, SR, grandfather Richard Antelope, father Eldred Dennis Lee, SR, mother Wilma Jean Brown and numerous grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.