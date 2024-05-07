St. Margaret’s School: Your Questions Answered!

Are you looking for an exceptional educational experience for your child? We understand that choosing the right school for your child is a significant decision, and you might have questions. Here are some frequently asked questions about St. Margaret’s School:

Q: Does St. Margaret’s School have a religious affiliation?

A: St. Margaret’s Catholic School is rooted in the Catholic faith and welcomes students of all faiths. We believe in fostering a strong moral character and nurturing the spiritual, intellectual, and personal growth of each student. We welcome students from diverse religious backgrounds, cultivating an inclusive environment for all faiths.

Q: What are the benefits of smaller class sizes at St. Margaret’s?

A: Smaller class sizes allow for more individualized attention from teachers, fostering deeper understanding, personalized learning plans, and a stronger sense of community within the classroom.

Q: What are the volunteer and engagement requirements for parents?

A: St. Margaret’s School actively involves parents in their children’s educational journey, emphasizing a strong sense of family and community within the school environment. Recognizing the demands on parents’ time, the school offers diverse opportunities for engagement, ranging from donating items for activities to volunteering time. This approach accommodates the varied schedules and commitments of parents while nurturing a collaborative relationship between the school and families.

Q: Does St. Margaret’s School offer financial aid or scholarships?

A: St. Margaret’s recognizes the significance of affordability in education, actively providing tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities to eligible families, thus broadening access to a St. Margaret’s education. Despite initial perceptions, families often find the tuition fees surprisingly affordable (not to exceed $310/month/student), especially when compared to other options. However, the school emphasizes that assistance options are readily available based on eligibility criteria, making it a financially feasible choice for many.

Q: Can my child visit St. Margaret’s School before applying?

A: Absolutely! We encourage prospective families to schedule a tour (307-856-5922) of our school to experience our vibrant learning environment firsthand. Seeing our classrooms, meeting our teachers, and interacting with students is a great way to determine if St. Margaret’s School is the right fit for your child.

Q: What makes St. Margaret’s School teachers unique?

A: Our teachers are passionate educators who work hard to provide a loving, faith-filled environment in which your child can grow both academically and spiritually. Each day our team fosters critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and spirituality among our students.

Q: How does St. Margaret’s School ensure the safety of its students?

A: We prioritize the safety and well-being of our students. We have comprehensive safety protocols in place, including secure entrances, visitor management systems, and security camera systems. Throughout the year we practice various drills for different safety situations.

Q: What are the next steps after I have reviewed the FAQs?

A: We encourage you to explore our website here for more information about our curriculum, faculty, and admissions process. Click here ask any further questions you may have. We are here to help you make an informed decision about your child’s education.

From preschool through 5th grade, St. Margaret’s School offers a unique approach to education that nurtures curiosity and fosters lifelong learning. Call us today at 307-856-5922 if you have any further questions or to schedule your tour to experience the vibrant learning environment and dedicated community at St. Margaret’s School firsthand. We look forward to getting to know you and your child! discover if St. Margaret’s School is the perfect fit for your child’s bright future. Formed for life.