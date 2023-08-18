Recent Deaths: Apodaca, Siek, Trosper, Wright, DeLorme, Gordon, Ager, Nelson

Sibilia (Cindy) Apodaca 92 of Riverton passed away on August 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A rosary is scheduled at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Saint Margaret’s Catholic church. Funeral services are scheduled at 10 AM on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Saint Margaret’s Catholic Church. To view full obituary, click here.

Amanda Siek, 37, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. A memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2020, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Dwyght “Baby” Trosper, 19, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Great Plains Hall followed by the wake at 1206 17 Mile Road. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Assembly of God Church. Burial will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Lewis “Lew” Wright, 77, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home on Monday, August 14, 2023. As where his wishes there will be no services. To view full obituary, click here.

Deborah “Debbie” DeLorme, 67, of Riverton, Wyoming died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home with her family by her side. A rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church; feast will follow the service at Eagle Hall. To view full obituary, click here.

Ray Donald Gordon Jr., 85, of Hudson, WY passed away August 4, 2023 in Riverton. To view full obituary, click here.

Reese Craig Richard Ager July 30, 2001 – August 4, 2023 -A memorial and Celebration of Life service will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home) on Friday, August 18th, 2023 @ 10am. To view full obituary, click here.

Gary D’Waine Nelson, 78, of Lander, Wyoming died on August 8, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Per his wishes there are no services planned. He has been cremated and his urn will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. To view full obituary, click here.

Wes & Bev Nelson will have a Graveside Inurnment for them together at 10am, September 9, 2023 in the Hudson Cemetery, Hudson, Wyoming. A reception will follow.